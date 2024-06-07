Public invited to ‘Ask the Mayor’ at two more Edmonds Museum summer markets

Visitors to the June 1 Edmonds Museum Summer Market may have noticed a new booth with a familiar face. Mayor Mike Rosen unveiled the “Ask the Mayor” booth last weekend.

“Listening to the community is a top priority of my administration and what better place to engage with the public than at our popular summer market,” Rosen said. “I lost count after speaking with over 100 people. And despite the rain, I enjoyed a steady stream of visitors of all ages. Some people had questions. Some had comments. But they all had a smile.”

Residents can visit the “Ask the Mayor” booth at two more upcoming markets this summer: July 6 and Sept. 7. Rosen will be on hand both days and said in a city news release that he looks forward to speaking with residents and visitors