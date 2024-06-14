Public invited to discuss middle housing at June 27 webinar

The City of Edmonds Planning and Development Department invites the public to a webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27 to discuss middle housing and House Bill 1110. This webinar will be kicking off the process to write city legislation to comply with HB 1110, Middle Housing.

To attend the webinar, click edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/87062184895

During the 2023 legislative session, the Washington State Legislature passed several major housing and land use bills aimed at expanding the state’s housing supply and addressing the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

This new legislation requires most cities to adopt development regulations allowing for middle housing on all lots zoned predominantly for residential use. These include minimum unit per lot standards, maximum parking requirements and administrative design review in cases where design review is used.You can view the summary of House Bill 1110 here.

The city said it is hosting this webinar to give the public an opportunity to learn more about HB 1110. Staff will provide information on:

– The mandatory requirements of the House bill.

– Where the city has options and ability to make decisions in shaping the legislation.

– What the model ordinance says and the consequences of not adopting legislation by July 2025, when the model ordinance goes into effect.

For more information about HB 1110, visit the city’s webpage.