Public invited to provide input during Edmonds School Board director interviews June 4

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will interview candidates at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, to fill the District 4 Director vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Deborah Kilgore, effective July 10.

Three candidates to be interviewed for director vacancy are:

– Rebecca Anderson

– Thom Garrard

– Robert Manciu

Public comment is invited. The interviews will be held at the district office (20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood) and livestreamed for public viewing. The livestream link will be available on the district website www.edmonds.wednet.edu.

Following the interviews, which are expected to conclude by 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes will be allocated for attendees to provide their input to the board, either in paper format for those in attendance or a digital link for those watching the live stream. The digital link will be available on the district website.

The board will then move into executive session in another room to evaluate the qualifications of the candidates for appointment to elective office. Once the board has made its decision, board members will return to the board room to reconvene in an open session and will vote on the appointment of a new director.

The new Director will be sworn in at the school board’s regular business meeting on Aug. 27, 2024. The term for this position ends in December 2025.