Reader view: Reexamine goals of Growth Management Act before expanding housing

Thirty-four years ago, the Washington State Legislature passed the Growth Management Act (GMA), which is the heart and soul of the ADU issue. GMA was passed to limit the rural areas surrounding the cities from intensive development. It envisioned people living in apartments (or condos) with commercial spaces below. The stated picture in much of the testimony was to create a living environment much like Brooklyn, NY. GMA required all developments within the controlled area of each city to develop at a mimium of four houses per acre. It also was based on a monumental shift from cars to public transportation. Much was required from all incorporated cities…defining how much growth each city would accept, drawing the line around each city beyond which intensive growth would not be allowed, and other considerable planning for each city.

Each county was given a population goal from the state defining how much growth they would be required to accept. Subsequently, each county then submitted the question to each city on the amount of growth they would plan for. There was a huge gap between the growth allocated by the state and the growth accepted by the cities of Snohomish County. That gap was then accepted by the county by allocated additional land and density for more intensive growth. That’s why when you drive up 220th, the north side of the street (the Edmonds side) has homes built on 8,000 square foot lots while the south side of the street (Esperance) has homes on lots closer to 3,000 square feet with back yards 5-to 10-feet deep. All because of GMA.

A similar drive up Highway 2 beyond Monroe also shows the results of GMA. Little towns like Sultan and Gold Bar also were required to take growth…but they took a lot of it and subsequently experienced a wave of growth with probably the least-expensive new homes in the north metro area. Giving the small towns the growth they asked for was very probably a mistake as the traffic to and from these cities is best described as a nightmare. To my mind, in South County, it would have been far more logical to alloacate this growth along four-lane roads like Highway 522 and in areas like Maltby, east of Mill Creek and north of Woodinville.

In this era of “unaffordable “ house prices and $2,000-$3,000 apartment rents, has anyone stopped to consider the impact of GMA on housing? If this discussion on ADUs is primarily about the cost of housing, then we need to talk about the supply of land within the GMA boundaries. The answer is not Edmonds as it is mostly already developed. The answer lies with Snohomish County as it has available developable land. Basic economics says that if you limit the supply, the price of the commodity regulated will rise. And it sure has.

So, instead of simply accepting the “wisdom” of the Legislature, and after 34 years of experience with GMA, before we implement massive changes in our city, why not have Edmonds lead the discussion at the Association of Washington Cities to reexamine the goals and policies of GMA first?

— By Mike Echelbarger

Author Mike Echelbarger lives in Edmonds.