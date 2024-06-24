Red light cameras return to Edmonds City Council agenda June 25

Red light cameras are back on the agenda for the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, June 25 meeting.

The topic has been before councilmembers at several meetings in the past year but so far has not moved forward. Tuesday’s proposal includes four options for installing the cameras, ranging from two intersections to nine.

The council will consider an addendum to a professional services agreement with Verra Mobility, which is already operating school zone speed safety camera in the city.

In other business, the council is scheduled to:

– Receive a presentation of a property purchase at 7317 Lake Ballinger Way, which could eventually be used for treatment of stormwater runoff from nearby State Route 104.

– Consider a supplemental agreement with HKA Global, Inc. for work on the city’s Carbon Recovery Project.

– Hear the annual report from the city attorney.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend and comment virtually using this Zoom meeting link at

zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in an executive session starting at 5:45 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation. That meeting is closed to the public.