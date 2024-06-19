Remaining events for Edmonds Pride Month 2024

Several events remain on the calendar as Edmonds continues its celebration of Pride Month. This Saturday, June 22, there will be a Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfields from 2-6 p.m. with music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food and retail.
Other events include:
Monday, June 24: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Edmonds Library Meeting Room
In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow
Wednesday, June 26: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Edmonds Library Meeting Room
In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow
Saturday, June 29: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon, 10-11 a.m.
Edmonds Library Meeting Room
In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow
The Downtown Business Improvement District continues its “Pride Stride” through June 22. Visitors who purchase more than $15 of merchandise, or one drink from participating businesses, receive a stamp. Those who collect five or more stamps will be eligible for a prize raffled off at the end of events.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.