Remaining events for Edmonds Pride Month 2024

Several events remain on the calendar as Edmonds continues its celebration of Pride Month. This Saturday, June 22, there will be a Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfields from 2-6 p.m. with music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food and retail.

Other events include:

Monday, June 24: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Wednesday, June 26: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Saturday, June 29: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon, 10-11 a.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

The Downtown Business Improvement District continues its “Pride Stride” through June 22. Visitors who purchase more than $15 of merchandise, or one drink from participating businesses, receive a stamp. Those who collect five or more stamps will be eligible for a prize raffled off at the end of events.