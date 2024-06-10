Reminder: City of Edmonds sponsoring Pride events in June

To celebrate Pride Month in June, the City of Edmonds has scheduled a series of free events hosted in partnership with several local organizations including Pride of Edmonds, Under the Rainbow, Edmonds Center for the Arts, Sno-Isle Libraries, Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission, PFLAG and ArtSpot.



According to a city news release, the events will take place at a variety of locations in Edmonds and will feature a cornerstone day of festivities at Civic Park on Saturday, June 22.

Here are upcoming events:

Monday, June 10: Out Loud LGBTQIA+ Storytelling, 6-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room and online

In partnership with SnoIsle Library and Under the Rainbow

Saturday June 15: Queer Zine Exchange and Workshop, 1-3 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Library and Under the Rainbow

Saturday, June 22: Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfields from 2-6 p.m. with music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food and retail

Monday, June 24: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Wednesday, June 26: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Saturday, June 29: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon, 10-11 a.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

The Downtown Business Improvement District will also host a “Pride Stride” from June 1-22. Visitors who purchase more than $15 of merchandise, or one drink from participating businesses, receive a stamp. Those who collect five or more stamps will be eligible for a prize raffled off at the end of events.