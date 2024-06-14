Reminder: June 22 reader event — ‘How Local News Supports Strong Communities’ — in Lynnwood

How does local news strengthen communities? Join My Neighborhood News Network journalists for the third in a series of discussions on that topic from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 in the meeting room of the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

During the event, attendees will discuss the vital role that journalism plays in bringing communities together through education, civic engagement and coverage of community events — from local theater to high school sports. Teresa Wippel — founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network — will talk briefly about the challenges facing the news industry, followed by a Q&A with reporters and photographers for MNNN, which includes digital publications Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News. Then, attendees will be invited to share their ideas for local news coverage in South Snohomish County.

“This event in Lynnwood builds on reader events we held at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in February and at the Mountlake Terrace Library in early June, when readers provided critical feedback on what they want to see in their community-owned nonprofit news organization,” Wippel said. “We look forward to gathering more input from readers June 22.”

The June 22 event is free, and no registration is required.