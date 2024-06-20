Revive I-5 crews to replace expansion joints on southbound I-5 in Seattle June 21-24

Revive I-5 crews shift to the next phase of the current project, replacing expansion joints over Military Road, according to news release.

People who rely on southbound Interstate 5 should prepare for lane reductions 24 hours a day beginning Friday night, June 21, on the freeway from Albro Place to mid-Boeing Field.

Lane reductions begin as early as 10 p.m. Friday, June 21; by 11 p.m. the southbound freeway will be reduced to two lanes until 5 a.m. Monday, June 24.Weekend lane closures allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to complete work more efficiently, like replacing aging joints and pouring concrete. This work is weather dependent.

With southbound I-5 reduced to two lanes, travelers should:

• Allow extra travel time.

• Consider alternative routes.

• Look at transit possibilities.

This project also includes overnight lane reductions during the work week, which allow crews to complete additional work like grinding rough surfaces and removing ruts in the road. This Revive I-5 project is just one aspect of the critical preservation work occurring in the state. Lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will continue between Seattle and Tukwila until fall 2024.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.