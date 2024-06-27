Rotary Club of Edmonds presents check to Clothes for Kids

The Rotary Club of Edmonds recently hosted representatives from Clothes For Kids — a Lynnwood-based nonprofit — to discuss their impactful work supporting low-income children and families in the Edmonds School District.

Clothes for Kids Board Member Tina Nguyen shared her personal connection to Clothes For Kids. Nguyen, who immigrated from Vietnam, was a client of the organization for many years. She recounted her childhood struggles, such as wearing open-toed shoes in the middle of winter and lacking a proper coat. Clothes For Kids provided her with the necessary clothing, allowing her to finally feel like she belonged.

Stories like Nguyen’s inspire organizations like Rotary to take action. Earlier this year, the Rotary Club of Edmonds organized a shoe drive, placing donation boxes and flyers around town to encourage the community to contribute shoes for Clothes For Kids. The generous community response resulted in the donation of 119 pairs of shoes, much to the delight of the Clothes For Kids staff and volunteers.

Adding a heartwarming twist, Nguyen revealed to the Rotary Club that she had come full circle. As a teenager, she received a Rotary scholarship to attend college.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Alison Alfonzo Pence, chair of the club’s service committee and organizer of the shoe drive, presented a $1,000 check from the club to Tina for Clothes For Kids, ensuring the organization can purchase what is needed for the upcoming school year. Additionally, the club presented Tina with a card stating that they are donating 300 pounds of food to Harvest Against Hunger in her name.

— Story and photo provided by Rotary Club of Edmonds