Save the date: McDonald McGarry sponsoring shredding event June 29

McDonald McGarry Insurance is hosting its annual shredding event and food drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29 in partnership with Grange Insurance Association.
A truck from LeMay Mobile Shredding will be on hand to securely destroy your sensitive documents — and there’s a camera on the truck so you can watch the action. Please bring up to four bags or banker’s boxes of your papers.
McDonald McGarry is located at 630 Main St. in Edmonds.
