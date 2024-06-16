Scene in Edmonds: A day of weather — ending in a sunset Posted: June 15, 2024 30 The leftovers of early morning hail. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Between rain squalls Saturday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Saturday morning sun break. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Noon downpour (complete with thunder and lightning) at the Edmonds Arts Festival. (Photo by Larry Vogel) At sunset. (Photo by Gary Olson) Photo by Lee Lageschulte
