Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 5, 2024 3 Flying a kite. (Photo by Chris Toney) Poppies. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The beauty of a wooden boat. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Low-tide classroom. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
