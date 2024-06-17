Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 16, 2024 12 A recent scenic view. (Photo by Glen Nelson) From a garden on Maple Street. (Photo by Jon Wiese) Sunday at the beach. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Clearing early Sunday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Closeup of Saturday night’s moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan) A Father’s Day morning that looked more like St. Patrick’s Day. (Photo by Glen Nelson) Photo by Ann Bradford
