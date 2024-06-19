Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 18, 2024 2 Breakfast at the waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A 6 lb. salmon caught at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Roses at the waterfront. (Photo by Denise Meade) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Tuesday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.