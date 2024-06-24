Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 23, 2024 14 Sunday early morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Bright flowers on a gray day. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A cruise ship and a ferry. (Photo by Vaira Kennedy) Saturday’s sunset. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
