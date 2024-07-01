Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 30, 2024 15 5 a.m. Sunday fog. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A train cutting through the gray. (Photo by Karen Prater) Solitude. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Fourth of July display. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Summer on display. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Dogwood blossoms. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Cloud interest. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Two views of Sunday’s sunset. (Photos by David Carlos)
