Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: June 21, 2024 5 Bruno trying his hand at pétanque. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Mount Baker (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Sunset Avenue dinner with a view. (Photo by David Carlos) Photo by Samm Jaenicke Photo by Joan Neuhaus Photo by Ann Bradford
