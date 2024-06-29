Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: June 28, 2024 8 Riding the rails. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Mount Baker (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Good Hope Pond in Pine Ridge Park. (Photo by Darryl Klippsten) Backyard flowers. (Photos by Denise Meade) Sea Notes at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) More floral beauty. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
