Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: June 24, 2024 9 Early morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Summer day at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Sam Spencer) Along for the ride. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Low tide. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Evening clouds. (Photo by Bill Howell) At sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
