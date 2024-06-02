Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: June 1, 2024 0 Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen had a booth at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, where he answered questions from community members. The Magic Keys ukulele band provided musical entertainment at the new outdoor stage area in the Main Street Commons plaza. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) An Alaska-bound cruise ship passes by Edmonds. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Weigela in bloom. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
