Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: June 22, 2024 13 Edmonds resident Cameron shows off a piece of vegetation he found in the water. He returned it to Puget Sound after showing it to his parents. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Keeping watch. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Marty Jones and her dog Jiffy finished the last day of the PAWSwalk Saturday. The walk kicked off in Edmonds June 2 and participants had three weeks to report their fundraising activities. (Photo by Marty Jones) Saturday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
