Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: June 29, 2024 13 Dancing to the music at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Summer at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photos by Glen Nelson) The marsh boardwalk.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.