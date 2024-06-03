Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: June 2, 2024 6 Birds at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photos by Vienna Ztribe) Raindrops on roses. (Photo by Ann Bradford) A break in the rain. (Photo by Ann Bradford) At sunset. (Photo by Stephanie Neff) Photo by Art Harano Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by David Johnson
