Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday 1 hour ago 4 Sunrise with Mount Baker. (Photo by Jon Wiese) Water travel. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Pointing to the moon. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Blush pink mountain laurel. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Man-made rainbow. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Mount Baker from the Port of Edmonds fuel dock. (Photo by Elliot Faley) Snow on the Olympics. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Floral beauty. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Fishing at sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
