Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: June 26, 2024 3 Sunrise from the Westgate neighborhood. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Busy at the fishing pier. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Gorgeous garden. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) After the city decided not to fly the Pride flag outside Edmonds City Hall this year, someone used chalk to draw a flag on the sidewalk in front of the building. (Reader submitted photo)
