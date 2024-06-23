Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating Pride at Civic Center Playfield

Posted: June 22, 2024 2
Eric Blu and the Soul Review entertained from the stage. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Christian (left), Kristen (center) and Oliver came from Seattle to enjoy the Edmonds Pride celebration.
Eileen (left) and Marlene (center) share information about PFLAG — a national organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. Learn more at pflag.org.
Attendees check out the various booths.
Matthew (left) and Cammie represented Edmonds College.
Tundra (left) and Aloy (center) enjoy a moment out of the sun.
Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett poses with her twins, Charlie (center) and Sami (left).
Olivia (right) of Sugarology, supervises a demonstration of one of their services. Edmonds Sugarology was a Gold Sponsor of the Edmonds Pride event.
Ginger Chien shares a story from the stage.
Among those attending Saturday’s celebration were (L-R): Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Whitney Rivera, Maria Montalvo and State Rep. Strom Peterson.
Linda (seated in red hat) helps out at the Edmonds Food Bank table.

Edmonds hosted a Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfield Saturday afternoon featuring music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food and retail.

Remaining events for the city’s celebration of Pride month include:

Monday, June 24: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow 

Wednesday, June 26: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Edmonds Library Meeting Roo

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Saturday, June 29: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon, 10-11 a.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Sunday, June 30: Bi+ pride night, 7 p.m.

Churchkey Pub

Learn more at edmondspride.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME