Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating Pride at Civic Center Playfield

Edmonds hosted a Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfield Saturday afternoon featuring music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food and retail.
Remaining events for the city’s celebration of Pride month include:
Monday, June 24: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Edmonds Library Meeting Room
In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow
Wednesday, June 26: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Edmonds Library Meeting Roo
In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow
Saturday, June 29: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon, 10-11 a.m.
Edmonds Library Meeting Room
In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow
Sunday, June 30: Bi+ pride night, 7 p.m.
Churchkey Pub
Learn more at edmondspride.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.