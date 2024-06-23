Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating Pride at Civic Center Playfield

Edmonds hosted a Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfield Saturday afternoon featuring music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food and retail.

Remaining events for the city’s celebration of Pride month include:

Monday, June 24: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Wednesday, June 26: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Roo

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Saturday, June 29: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon, 10-11 a.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Sunday, June 30: Bi+ pride night, 7 p.m.

Churchkey Pub

Learn more at edmondspride.org.