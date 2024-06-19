Scene in Edmonds: Feeding time at the marsh

Posted: June 18, 2024 32
A mama tree swallow brings food to her hungry baby.
A young tree swallow looks for more.
The mother checks on her baby while house finches look on.

At the Edmonds Marsh Tuesday morning, photographer Michael Lowell watched a mama tree swallow feed her young one in one of the nesting boxes. A few house finches watched the feeding too, he added.

