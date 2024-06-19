Scene in Edmonds: Ferry rescue drill

Hooking up
Ready to lift
Lifting to ferry
Come aboard
All secure

Michael Lowell shared photos from the Washington State Ferry Kaleentan conducting a rescue drill Tuesday involving the launch and recovery of the Zodiac team.

