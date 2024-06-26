Scene in Edmonds: Flower baskets are back

The hanging flower baskets removed by the City of Edmonds in late May for treatment of a fungal infection are back on downtown streets. The baskets were treated for Botrytis cinerea, commonly known as gray mold, caused by heavy rains and cool temperatures.
