Scene in Edmonds: Flower baskets are back

Posted: June 25, 2024 0
City crews reinstalling flower baskets Tuesday morning. (Photo by Allan Townsend)

The hanging flower baskets removed by the City of Edmonds in late May for treatment of a fungal infection are back on downtown streets. The baskets were treated for Botrytis cinerea, commonly known as gray mold, caused by heavy rains and cool temperatures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME