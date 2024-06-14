Scene in Edmonds: Hundreds learn about ‘Our Underwater Backyard’

More than 300 people attended the “Our Underwater Backyard” presentation by Edmonds resident Annie Crawley and her dive team at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday night, learning about ocean health and how humans can help protect it. The event was the latest in the Edmonds Author and Speaker Series sponsored by the Waterfront Center, My Neighborhood News Network and the Edmonds Bookshop — and drew a record crowd.

For the past three decades, Crawley has worked around the world with cameras in hand, mostly below the surface of the sea. Her mission is to connect people to the ocean through her roles as a filmmaker, motivational speaker, photographer, writer and a PADI Master scuba diving instructor.

Learn more about Crawley and her work here.