Scene in Edmonds: LASH Quartet from EWHS plays at Edmonds Landing

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s LASH Quartet delighted residents of Edmonds Landing with a performance on June 22. Candles were set up around the orchestra and tables, giving the feel of a late-night dinner club. The quartet played a variety of songs from artists that included the Beatles, Train, Village People and Beach Boys.

“I loved watching this group of young musicians perform such a beautiful repertoire,” said resident Ed Webster.

Quartet members will be heading to college this fall but told Edmonds Landings Marketing Director Jennifer Angell that they hope to return to play again in December while home on break.

— Story and photos courtesy Edmonds Landing