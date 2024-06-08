Scene in Edmonds: Mayor speaks to Holy Rosary School graduates

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen served as the commencement speaker for the graduating eighth-grade class at Edmonds’ Holy Rosary School Friday. He told the class of 21 kids to “swing for the stars, don’t be afraid to fail, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Look for heroes, and then be one. And enjoy the ride.”
