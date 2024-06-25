Scene in Edmonds: Road blockage

This truck backed into a power pole at 3rd Avenue South and Walnut Street in downtown Edmonds Monday, knocking the pole across the roadway, photographer Ralph Sanders said. Traffic had to be turned around and rerouted while the scene was cleared.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.