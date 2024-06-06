Scene on Lake Ballinger: A nice day for some training

South County Fire crews used the nice weather Wednesday to take BOAT 19 out on Lake Ballinger for some training. The 9-foot inflatable boat is equipped with an outboard motor for water rescues on the lake.
— Photo by Richard Chung
