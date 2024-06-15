SE Asia Foundation seeking board member, volunteer

The SE Asia Foundation, an Edmonds based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is looking to expand its board of directors and for a volunteer to work closely with the founder and assist with various aspects of financially managing the foundation.

The mission for this organization is to eliminate poverty in Southeast Asia by providing for the education and wellbeing of girls and women.

The ideal board candidate will have a passion for the organization’s mission, a background in financial management and the ability to reach out to Asian communities locally and nationally to expand the awareness of the SE Asia Foundation’s work.

Interested individuals may contact Bill Taylor at bill@seafund.org or 206-972-0817.