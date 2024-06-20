Several hundred celebrate freedom during Juneteenth at Beach event

Posted: June 19, 2024 16
Logan Bury photo
Lift Every Voice Legacy Founder and President Donnie Griffin welcomes attendees. (Misha Carter photo)
Erie Darby Wheeler sang “Lift Every Voice” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today”. (Misha Carter photo)
Dr.Giggles DJed the event. (Logan Bury photo)
State Rep. Strom Peterson spoke about “continuing the work” needed for Juneteenth progress. (Misha Carter photo)
Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard and his wife Liz attended the festivities. (Logan Bury photo)
Actress Eve Abram telling the Juneteenth Story. (Misha Carter photo)
Lynnwood High School Assistant Principal Justine Locke is ready for lunch. (Logan Bury photo)
A youngster enjoys a poetry reading by William Luckett. (Misha Carter photo)
A volunteer at the Juneteenth event, Edmonds City Council President Vivian Olson serves food to attendees. (Logan Bury photo)
Northside Step Team in motion. (Misha Carter photo)
Even four-legged community members got involved. Jessica Strickland poses with her dog Bella. (Logan Bury photo)
Former Edmonds City Councilmember Dave Teitzel with City Councilmember Will Chen. (Misha Carter photo)

Hundreds of people came to the Edmonds Waterfront Center to celebrate Juneteeth at the Beach Wednesday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The event was organized by Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), Lift Every Voice Legacy and the City of Edmonds.

Also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell the last enslaved African Americans in the Confederate South that they were free and no longer under an under bondage.

The celebration included performances and remarks by Erie Darby Wheeler, 21st District Rep. Strom Peterson, William Luckett, storyteller Eva Abram and the Northside Step Team, with music provided by DJ Mr. Giggles. Attendees were invited to view Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The event also included free food and book readings for children.

Supporters and friends of Juneteenth at the Beach included Edmonds Waterfront Center, Lift Every Voice Legacy, City of Edmonds, Snohomish County Office of Social Justice, Communities of Color Coalition, Sno-Isle Libraries, Hazel Miller Foundation, Donnie Griffin, Robin Ullman, Todd Tatum and Strom Peterson.

— By Misha Carter

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME