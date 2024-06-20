Several hundred celebrate freedom during Juneteenth at Beach event

Hundreds of people came to the Edmonds Waterfront Center to celebrate Juneteeth at the Beach Wednesday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The event was organized by Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), Lift Every Voice Legacy and the City of Edmonds.

Also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell the last enslaved African Americans in the Confederate South that they were free and no longer under an under bondage.

The celebration included performances and remarks by Erie Darby Wheeler, 21st District Rep. Strom Peterson, William Luckett, storyteller Eva Abram and the Northside Step Team, with music provided by DJ Mr. Giggles. Attendees were invited to view Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The event also included free food and book readings for children.

Supporters and friends of Juneteenth at the Beach included Edmonds Waterfront Center, Lift Every Voice Legacy, City of Edmonds, Snohomish County Office of Social Justice, Communities of Color Coalition, Sno-Isle Libraries, Hazel Miller Foundation, Donnie Griffin, Robin Ullman, Todd Tatum and Strom Peterson.

— By Misha Carter