Solar panel installation has started at Edmonds United Methodist Church

Edmonds United Methodist Church (EUMC) has secured funding to install solar panels on the roof of the church at 828 Caspers Street in Edmonds.

According to a news release, work on the installation started on June 13. Funding was secured by the Advocates for the Environment Team of EUMC through the State of Washington Community Solar Expansion Program and the Federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) (which now makes grants available to non-profits).

Once installed, the panels will fund the current monthly electricity bill, which also includes power for our Children’s Center, and the Edmonds Foodbank, for the next 25 years guaranteed for the panels.

EUMC has been committed to sustainability for over 20 years, has worked with the City of Edmonds to establish food composting over 13 years ago, and with Snohomish County PUD to install all sustainable lighting, and to emphasize reusable products and eliminate non-compostable ones throughout the facility.

In addition, the church participated in the Taming Bigfoot Project, in which members reduced their carbon emissions over 10% during a 2-month period, and offered a 4-week community series on the Climate Crisis.

The solar panels will not be the last of carbon reduction activities, but it is an exciting and valuable step toward sustainability at Edmonds United Methodist Church. The solar panels are expected to be installed and running by September.