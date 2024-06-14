South County Fire invites public to push-in ceremony

The public is invited to join firefighters in welcoming South County Fire’s newest fire engine to service with a traditional push-in ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 17 at Lake Serene Fire Station at 4323 Serene Way.

Everyone attending the ceremony will help “push” the new engine into the firehouse, according to a news release. This custom dates back to the 1830s and the days of horse-drawn equipment, which could not be easily backed into the station. Firefighters would unhitch the horse team and push the equipment into the station.

The new engine includes a 750-gallon water tank with larger capacity than a common 500-gallon tank, providing an additional 90 seconds of water flow before a hydrant is needed. Ladders are also mounted on the side of the engine instead of the top, allowing easier access.

Lake Serene Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.