Southbound I-5 lane, ramps to close June 24-27 in Snohomish County for nighttime guardrail repairs

People traveling overnight on southbound Interstate 5 through Snohomish County should expect lane and ramp closures Monday, June 24, through Thursday morning, June 27, in Marysville, Everett and Lynnwood, for guardrail repairs, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
Closure details:
– 9 p.m. Monday, June 24, to 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 25: The left lane of southbound I-5 will close at 116th Street (milepost 202) in Marysville.
– 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, to 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 26: The westbound US 2 ramp to southbound I-5 in Everett will close. A detour will use Maple Street.
– 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, to 3 a.m. Thursday, June 27: The southbound I-5 HOV lane will close at State Route 525 (milepost 183) in Lynnwood.
These closures will allow Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews to safely repair damaged guardrail. Remember to move over if possible and slow down when driving in a work zone.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.
