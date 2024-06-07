Sponsor spotlight: Exciting events at Lynnwood Event Center in June

June at the Lynnwood Event Center is packed with fun and diverse events for everyone! Here are some highlights:

Until June 14: Last Chance to experience Uncommon Threads: A Fiber Arts Experience!

Our free art exhibit featuring the incredible works of local fiber artists comes ends on Friday, June 14. If you haven’t been in to see this exhibit yet, don’t miss it…you’ll be blown away by these creations! Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. during normal business hours. lynnwoodeventcenter.com/about/current-exhibit

Saturday, June 8: First Ever Lynnwood Pride!

Join the inaugural Lynnwood Pride for a free, family-friendly celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy a day filled with music, speakers, author meet and greets, pet adoptions, dancing, catwalk, gaming, book readings, and more. For more details, visit www.lynnwoodpride.com.

Sunday, June 9: Steel Magic Northwest Concert

Welcome the summer with Steel Magic Northwest’s “Here Comes the Sun” steelband concert. This free event, with a suggested donation of $12 for those aged 12 and over, promises to be a joyful, family-friendly occasion. The concert begins at 5 pm. www.steelmagicnorthwest.org/events

Friday, June 21: Crave! NW

Indulge in a culinary extravaganza at Crave! NW. From flame-grilled fish and meats to homemade ice creams, baked goods, tantalizing seafood, vegetarian dishes and ethnic cuisines, this event is a food lover’s paradise. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable tasting experience. For more information, visit cravenw.com/event-lynnwood.

Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23: Interlaced Festival

The Interlaced Festival, presented by The District, celebrates the global love affair with shoes. Explore the diversity and history of footwear from around the world. Enjoy cultural dance performances, a “Shoe-kah lounge,” dance lessons, fashion shows, raffles and shoe vendors. Admission is $5 at the door. For more details, visit https://interlacedfestival.com.

Friday to Sunday, June 28-30: Pacific NW Cubing Championship

Witness the incredible talent of speed cubers at the Pacific NW Cubing Championship. Watch competitors solve Rubik’s cubes in mere seconds! The event times vary, so check the full weekend schedule at World Cube Association at www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/NorthwestChampionship2024.

Don’t miss out on these exciting events at the Lynnwood Event Center this June. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.