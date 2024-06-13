Sponsor spotlight: Fried oysters at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Elevate your seafood experience with mouthwatering Pacific Northwest fried oysters at Scotty’s Food Truck this week. They are shucked and coated in a golden, crispy panko breading, a true culinary delight.
– Locally sourced Pacific Northwest oysters
– Crispy panko breading
– Served with French fries and Scotty’s signature tartar sauce
Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Scotty’s hopes to see you there.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
