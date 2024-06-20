Sponsor spotlight: Jewelry appraisals keep your valuables safe

You probably know the estimated value of your car and your house, but do you know the value of your fine jewelry? Engagement rings, diamond earrings and family heirloom pieces are a financial asset like any other, but many people are unaware of how to properly protect these treasures.

We asked local jeweler Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers, for the rundown on appraisals: a simple, easy and effective way to safeguard your precious jewelry.

What is a Jewelry Appraisal?

“On the most basic level, a jewelry appraisal gives you a professional estimate of your jewelry’s value,” says Andy Cline. While everyone has a sentimental relationship with their jewelry, all jewelry also has a market value, and it’s wise to know what that is (we’ll discuss why in the next section). Trained and certified jewelers, such as the team at Cline Jewelers, will assess the piece or pieces you bring in and provide you with an official document declaring the financial value of your jewelry.

But learning your jewelry’s worth isn’t the only benefit. “In addition to getting that estimate of your jewelry’s monetary value, you’ll also get an expert’s opinion on the piece’s quality and composition,” says Cline. “If it’s an old piece of jewelry that was passed down to you, for instance, an appraisal can give you some information you may not already have.”

Should You Get a Jewelry Appraisal?

The short answer is yes, but we won’t leave it at that! Andy Cline was happy to provide us with plenty of good reasons why one should invest in a jewelry appraisal.

First and foremost, it’s vital to know your jewelry’s value if you ever hope to have it insured. “Just like your car insurance company needs to know the value of your car, an insurance company will need to know the value of your jewelry to adequately cover it,” says Cline.

On that note, it’s important to keep in mind that the prices of precious metals, gemstones and diamonds are always changing. So even if you’ve had your jewelry appraised before, it may be time to have it appraised again. Otherwise, you may be underinsured.

And if you’re wondering whether or not to insure your jewelry, Andy Cline says there’s no question: “We definitely recommend insuring your jewelry. It costs a little extra money, but in the unfortunate event that something happens to your jewelry, you will be so relieved to have it.” This is especially true for engagement rings, wedding bands, heirloom jewelry and any of those other irreplaceable, sentimental items.

We all hope nothing ever happens to our valuables. But the truth is, life can be unpredictable. And as Andy Cline tells us, “The only thing worse than losing your jewelry to theft or damage or anything of that nature is losing your jewelry with zero insurance coverage.”

Appraisals can also be a huge help if you have to fix or recreate a damaged, stolen or lost piece of jewelry. Appraisal documents will record the dimensions, composition and quality of your jewelry. They will describe the piece and will typically include pictures, too. Those documents can help a jeweler find a similar piece or custom design a replica of that exact piece if it ever goes missing.

Another great reason to know your jewelry’s true value? It gives you a clearer picture of your financial situation. Your jewelry is an asset, so when it comes to estate planning, tax purposes, divorce, or other situations in which your finances are very important, knowing the value of your jewelry can make a big difference.

Finally, if you ever want to sell or trade-in your jewelry, having an official appraisal document helps ensure that you receive a fair price for your item. When you have an expert’s appraisal on hand, you can show potential buyers the true value of your piece and ensure that you are properly compensated.

What Happens During a Jewelry Appraisal?

During a jewelry appraisal, the GIA Graduate Gemologists at Cline will inspect, analyze and assess your piece. “When we’re doing an appraisal, we pay close attention to the state and craftsmanship of a piece,” says Andy Cline. That’s in addition to ensuring that the gems are authentic and analyzing the purity of the precious metals.

After the evaluation, official appraisal documents will be drawn up. They’ll describe the makeup and dimensions of the piece, along with any other relevant details, and state the value of your jewelry.

Plenty of factors go into an accurate appraisal, so it’s important to make an appointment ahead of time. Cline says that appraisals will be conducted–and the jewelry back in your hands–within one week.

“You can trust that when you come to Cline Jewelers for an appraisal, we’re giving you the most accurate, honest, expert valuation,” he adds. “Your piece will be inspected by GIA graduate gemologists. We keep a close eye on the market prices of gems, diamonds and precious metals to make sure your appraisal is up to the minute.”

Cline Jewelers: The Best Jewelry Appraisers in the Seattle Area

A professional jewelry appraisal is an easy way to make sure your valuables are protected. The team at Cline Jewelers encourages you to get an appraisal if you’ve never had one before, and to update your appraisal every three to five years to reflect changing market conditions. You can make an appointment by visiting them in-store, or book your jewelry appraisal online.