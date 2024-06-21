Sponsor spotlight: Sip, shop, socialize and support at Edmonds Summer Wine Walks

Imagine wandering around picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, then popping into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine. This will become a reality the evenings of Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m. for Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks.

Tickets are now available for $30 at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. Come sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the arts in Edmonds. Buy your tickets soon — sell-outs are expected this year as in the past.

Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.

You are sure to find a new favorite bottle or two these evenings. Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. A percentage of every purchase goes back to Art Walk Edmonds to fund the arts in Edmonds.

Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to sponsors Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, RBC Wealth Management – Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team, Wendy Hartfelder and Team Greene – Coldwell Banker Bain.

While not an official part of the Wine Walks, local tasting room Vie & Vin is offering a special the day of the Wine Walks. This includes buy one, get one 50% off glass pours and flights, plus 10% off all purchases throughout the shop.

The wine walks are Art Walk Edmonds’ biggest fundraisers of the year. Profits raised will help continue to support the Art Walk Edmonds month-long art events and Third Thursday Art Walks, and will also help fund entertainment and install new murals and public art.

Participation in the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in the community. Art Walk Edmonds, a nonprofit organization, organizes and promotes the monthly Art Walks held in downtown Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

What you need to know to go

– The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

– Tickets are $30 online at the AWE website. Word to the wise: These events have historically sold out, so get your tickets early.

– Registration includes 10 tickets for 1-ounce pours of wine; additional tasting tickets for registered participants will be available for purchase.

– Participants must be 21 years old. ID will be required.

– Wristbands, tasting maps, tickets and bottle bags will be distributed at two outdoor check-in stations starting at 4:50 p.m. the day of the event.

– If the event is a sell-out, more tickets may be released for late entry starting at 6:30 p.m. Day-of-event tickets will be $40 each.

– The Pop-Up Wine Shop, where you can purchase bottles of wine from the events tax-free, will be set up at Coldwell Banker Bain. You can also purchase bottles directly at the Sip Stops. Fill up your reusable bag.

– Wine Walkers are encouraged to sip samples while visiting with the wine makers and merchants; but no open cups of wine may leave the premises on which they are poured.

The Line-Ups

July 6 Wine Walk

J Bell Winery ~ Cole Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S.

Michael Florentino Cellars ~ Coldwell Banker Bain, 108 5th Ave. S.

Julian Margot Winery & Cadence Cellars ~ Bench & Board, 610 Main St

Lagana Cellars & Argonne Cellars ~ Field by Morgan & Moss, 524 Main St.

Dineen Vineyards ~ Windermere Edmonds, 210 5th Ave. S.

Elsom Cellars ~ Rogue, 112 5th Ave. S.

Truthteller ~ Anchor Chic, 529 Dayton St.

Bacovino ~ Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N.

Navarre Coulee Vineyards ~ Slate Salon + Spa, 601 Dayton St.

Wandering Wolf Cellars ~ Table for 12, 320 5th Ave. S.

Succession Wines ~ crow, 105 5th Ave. S.

Momento Cellars ~ Musicology Co, 420 5th Ave. S.

Willow Run Vineyard ~ Cline Jewelers, 100 5th Ave. N.

Zerba Cellars ~ Pear Tree Consignment, 315 5th Ave. S.

Pasek Cellars ~ Pelindaba Lavender, 102-1/2 5th Ave. N.

Alluvium Cellars ~ Little Bipsy, 422 Main St.

Aug. 3 Wine Walk

Covale Cellars ~ Cole Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S.

Succession Wines ~ Coldwell Banker Bain, 108 5th Ave. S.

Bookwalter Winery ~ Ombu Salon + Spa, 121 4th Ave. N.

Genoa Cellars ~ Cline Jewelers, 100 5th Ave. N.

Treveri Sparkling Wines ~ The Paper Feather, 126 3rd Ave. N.

Julian Margot Winery ~ ARTspot, 408 Main St.

Lagana Cellars ~ Rogue, 112 5th Ave. S.

Dillon Cellars ~ crow, 105 5th Ave. S.

Harbinator Wines ~ Soaring Heart Natural Beds, 111 Main St.

Tinte Cellars & Goose Ridge Estate Winery ~ Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N.

Naches Heights/NHV ~ Windermere Edmonds, 210 5th Ave. S.

Drum Roll Wine ~ Rebekah’s Boutique, 404 Main St.

Wandering Wolf Cellars ~ Young Art Gallery, 218 Main St.

Eternal/Drink Wash State ~ Camp Vintage, 122 4th Ave. S.

Zerba Cellars ~ Sugarology, 133 4th Ave. N.

Navarre Coulee Vineyards ~ The Agency, 400 Dayton St.

Vibe Cellars & Michael Florentino Cellars ~ Graphite, 202 Main St.

Marcus Sophia Winery ~ The Vida Agency, 110 3rd Ave. N.

Tipsy Canyon Winery ~ Little Bipsy, 422 Main St.

Three of Cups ~ Interiors of Edmonds, 326 Main St.

Art Walk Edmonds is held monthly year-round in the picturesque waterfront town of Edmonds. It consists of new art displayed all month long and an Art Walk on the third Thursday. With multiple downtown galleries and businesses hosting local and regional artists, Art Walk Edmonds attracts visitors from throughout the greater Seattle metropolitan area. This non-profit 501(c)(3) organization’s mission is to expose the regional community to all types of art, including fine art to music, dance, theatre, performance art, culinary art and the written word.