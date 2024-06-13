Sponsor spotlight: The Edmonds Arts Festival is this weekend — Just the FAQs

The 67th Annual Edmonds Arts Festival is nearly upon us (cue the squeals of excitement). Spanning nearly the entire city block from 8th Avenue on the east to Durbin on the west, between Main Street and Dayton Street, there is so much to see and do. What do you need to know to have the best experience?

What is the Edmonds Arts Festival?

The Edmonds Arts Festival is a creative tradition, highlighting the best of Northwest regional art and fun family entertainment. It includes the three unique and distinctive spaces: the Field, the Edmonds Arts Plaza, and the Galleries.

The Field: The playfield of Frances Anderson Center transforms into a buzzing artisan village for the weekend! Browse nearly 170 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers and other unique artisans selling their artwork. Relax and enjoy live music and performances on the Main Stage. Grab tasty bites from food vendors lining the street on 8th Avenue or in the food alley between the Main Stage and the Galleries. And don’t forget the Beer & Wine Grotto run by Edmonds Rotary (21-plus only).

The Edmonds Arts Plaza: With a beautiful view and a more relaxed outdoor space, this spot exclusively highlights Edmonds-area artists. Peruse the 45 art booths, a preview show of the Edmonds Studio Tour, and non-profits with unique ties to the artistic world. Take in live acoustic performances by local musicians and writers. Bring young ones to the popular Kids Create area – with fun, hands-on art experiences and instruction for budding artists. The Edmonds Arts Plaza is located at a separate area on the west end of the Festival grounds above the Edmonds Library, accessed from 7th Avenue and Main Street or through the Frances Anderson Center building.

The Galleries: Inside the Frances Anderson Center is a diverse and highly rarefied world of juried art. View over 550 pieces by talented painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers and other unique artisans. Take in delightful miniatures, amazing small paintings and fantastic small artisan works at the Small Works Marketplace. Be inspired by blossoming talent in the Student Art Galleries (in room 114 and lower level), which includes 1000 creations by Pre-K through 12th grade artists from the Edmonds School District, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Holy Rosary and Soundview.

When is the Edmonds Arts Festival?

The Edmonds Arts Festival occurs every year on Father’s Day weekend. This year the dates and times are Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where is the Edmonds Arts Festival?

The Edmonds Arts Festival is located at the Frances Anderson Center and playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds.

Where do I park?

Downtown Edmonds offers free street parking for up to three hours. However, during this popular festival, street parking is scarce. Save yourself the headache of trolling the city streets and park at Edmonds College to take the complimentary shuttle to the Festival.

Enter the parking lot at Edmonds College from the round-about on 204th Street Southwest and follow the signs to designated patron parking lots H, I or J. Then jump on one of the free shuttles that run every 15 minutes from Edmonds College to the Edmonds Art Festival in downtown Edmonds.

Pick up and drop off location at the Festival is eastbound on Main Street at the entrance to the Edmonds Art Plaza at the bus stop. Pick up and drop off location at Edmonds College is in front of Snohomish Hall. Hours of shuttle service are the same as the Festival. 10am to 5pm

How ADA-accessible is the festival?

The Frances Anderson Center and Edmonds Arts Plaza areas are wheelchair accessible via entrance ramps. Inside the Frances Anderson Center, ramps are available up to the second floor and an elevator is available to gain access to the lower level. Please use the designated parking spots near the center off Main Street.

Note: The shuttle is not wheelchair accessible; we encourage individuals to use the designated parking spots at the center. A ramp from Main Street on the east end of the Frances Anderson Center can be used to gain access to the artist booths on the playfield. The terrain on the playfield is uneven and the grass can make it difficult to maneuver a wheelchair.

Are pets allowed?

No, pets are not allowed at the Festival. Service animals in uniform, of course, are welcome.

Why do we do it?

The Edmonds Arts Festival has been a cherished event in Edmonds since 1958. Tens of thousands of people flock to this event held annually on Father’s Day weekend to browse the galleries, meet artists, shop, socialize with friends, and be entertained by local performing artists in a beautiful setting in the charming, waterfront city of Edmonds – home of the first certified Creative District in Washington state.

A portion of profits raised by the Festival each year is given to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization which supports educational and cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The foundation awards art scholarships, education grants, and installs public art. In addition, it supports multiple non-profit art-related programs and organizations.

Learn more about what there is to see and do at edmondsartsfestival.com.