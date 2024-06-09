Sponsored: Wanted — Full-Time Tax Professional

Wanted – Full Time Tax Professional

Edmonds, Washington

Description

Why join Will Chen CPA PLLC? At Will Chen CPA, we’re excited by the extraordinary potential for companies and individuals to prosper. We provide innovative companies and individuals with specialized tax, accounting, and consulting services to help them embrace emerging opportunities.

Introduction to the Team

Tax Services teams deliver quality tax solutions for privately owned small companies and high net worth individuals.

Individuals who thrive at Will Chen CPA exhibit the following success skills – Collaboration, Critical Thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Executive Presence, Growth Mindset, Intellectual Curiosity, and Results Focus.

Responsibilities:

– Advise clients on corporate, partnership, individual and trust and estate tax services.

– Oversee the calculation and analysis of proprietary tax strategies for clients.

– Continue to develop relationships with clients, including involvement in networking and business development activities.

– Provide clients with in depth industry knowledge.

– Ensure that Staff are up to date on current tax practices and changes in tax law.

– Provide leadership and supervision to Staff.

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree in accounting and/or minimum of four years tax preparation experience.

– Previous experience in a public accounting firm preferred.

– CPA, Enrolled Agent or significant tax preparation experience required.

– Minimum of 2 years of supervising and training experience.

– Experience in corporate, partnership and individual taxation.

– Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

– Strong organizational skills.

– Proficient with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Salary, Benefits and Growth Opportunities

Competitive salary, benefits and profit-sharing potential negotiable based on experience.

Here, you’ll be challenged and rewarded for leadership, technical excellence, and inspired perspectives. That’s why we offer opportunities to build your skills and explore your career in a supportive environment. At Will Chen CPA, where you take your career is up to you.

Will Chen CPA PLLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other characteristic protected by law.

==================================

Send email of interest along with resume to:

Carl Zapora, CEO

Zapora Consulting, LLC

carl@zaporaconsulting.com

==================================