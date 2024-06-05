SR 99 tunnel to close in both directions Friday night, June 7, in Seattle

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close for scheduled maintenance from 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 8.

According to a news release, the tunnel closure will allow the Washington State Department of Transportation to conduct several important tasks, including:

• Fire extinguishers inspections.

• Lube and test run the jet fans.

• Inspect fire sprinkler heads.

• Check transformer oil.

• Camera repairs.

• Lighting repairs.

• Variable message sign repairs.

• Tunnel wall washing.

People traveling through the area Friday night should use alternate routes. Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.