Student athletes participate in signing day ceremony at Edmonds-Woodway HS

These Edmonds Woodway student athletes will be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level next fall. Back row, L-R: Alussa Dittoe, Steven Warren Jr. Natalie Durbin, Sydney Stumpf, Diego Escandón, Elisha Einfeld, Lily Distelhorst. Front row, L-R: Reilly Schindler, Kari Adams, Naomi Limb, Lily Kamila. Not pictured: Andrew Montero and Natalie Durbin.

Eleven Edmonds-Woodway student athletes who will be competing at the collegiate level signed their national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school Friday afternoon. Teammates, family members and coaches were in attendance to watch as the athletes committed to continuing their athletic careers in college. Two more athletes were unable to attend the ceremony, so the total number of E-W athletes intending to play intercollegiate sports stands at 13.

“Hopefully, you understand how cool that is to go play at the next level because not everybody gets the chance to do that, takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work,” said Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Director Tyler Geving. 

Naomi Limb before signing to run track for Northwest University.

Lily Distelhorst signs her letter of intent to play tennis at Bellevue College.
Alyssa Dittoe signs to row for the University of Washington.
Diego Escandón poses with his family following the ceremony.

This is the largest number of college-bound student athletes that Edmonds-Woodway has seen in the past three years, Geving said.

The athletes are:

Diego Escandón – Columbia Basin College, Baseball 

Steven Warren Jr. – Pacific University, Football

Sydney Stumpf – Bellevue College, Basketball 

Natalie Durbin – Arizona Christian University, Basketball 

Naomi Limb – Northwest University, Track and Field 

Reilly Schindler – Western Colorado University, Soccer 

Alyssa Dittoe – University of Washington, Rowing 

Andrew Montero – Bellevue College, Soccer 

Kari Adams – Edmonds College, Soccer 

Lily Kamila – Whitman College, Cross Country and Track 

Elisha Einfeld – Edmonds College, Cross Country 

Aidan Raunch – Everett Community College, Track and Field 

Lily Distelhorst – Bellevue College, Tennis 

— Story and photos by Logan Bury

