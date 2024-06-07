Student athletes participate in signing day ceremony at Edmonds-Woodway HS

Eleven Edmonds-Woodway student athletes who will be competing at the collegiate level signed their national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school Friday afternoon. Teammates, family members and coaches were in attendance to watch as the athletes committed to continuing their athletic careers in college. Two more athletes were unable to attend the ceremony, so the total number of E-W athletes intending to play intercollegiate sports stands at 13.

“Hopefully, you understand how cool that is to go play at the next level because not everybody gets the chance to do that, takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work,” said Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Director Tyler Geving.

This is the largest number of college-bound student athletes that Edmonds-Woodway has seen in the past three years, Geving said.

The athletes are:

Diego Escandón – Columbia Basin College, Baseball

Steven Warren Jr. – Pacific University, Football

Sydney Stumpf – Bellevue College, Basketball

Natalie Durbin – Arizona Christian University, Basketball

Naomi Limb – Northwest University, Track and Field

Reilly Schindler – Western Colorado University, Soccer

Alyssa Dittoe – University of Washington, Rowing

Andrew Montero – Bellevue College, Soccer

Kari Adams – Edmonds College, Soccer

Lily Kamila – Whitman College, Cross Country and Track

Elisha Einfeld – Edmonds College, Cross Country

Aidan Raunch – Everett Community College, Track and Field

Lily Distelhorst – Bellevue College, Tennis

