Student athletes participate in signing day ceremony at Edmonds-Woodway HS

Eleven Edmonds-Woodway student athletes who will be competing at the collegiate level signed their national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school Friday afternoon. Teammates, family members and coaches were in attendance to watch as the athletes committed to continuing their athletic careers in college. Two more athletes were unable to attend the ceremony, so the total number of E-W athletes intending to play intercollegiate sports stands at 13.
“Hopefully, you understand how cool that is to go play at the next level because not everybody gets the chance to do that, takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work,” said Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Director Tyler Geving.
This is the largest number of college-bound student athletes that Edmonds-Woodway has seen in the past three years, Geving said.
The athletes are:
Diego Escandón – Columbia Basin College, Baseball
Steven Warren Jr. – Pacific University, Football
Sydney Stumpf – Bellevue College, Basketball
Natalie Durbin – Arizona Christian University, Basketball
Naomi Limb – Northwest University, Track and Field
Reilly Schindler – Western Colorado University, Soccer
Alyssa Dittoe – University of Washington, Rowing
Andrew Montero – Bellevue College, Soccer
Kari Adams – Edmonds College, Soccer
Lily Kamila – Whitman College, Cross Country and Track
Elisha Einfeld – Edmonds College, Cross Country
Aidan Raunch – Everett Community College, Track and Field
Lily Distelhorst – Bellevue College, Tennis
— Story and photos by Logan Bury
