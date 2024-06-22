Summer meal options for Edmonds School District families

Summer meal programs are available for Edmonds School District students and their families.
First, SUN Bucks will help families buy food for their school-aged children during the summer. Families will get $120 for each eligible child to buy groceries. Your child must be enrolled in the 2023-24 school year Free and Reduced Meal Program to qualify. Learn more at www.dshs.wa.gov/sunbucks or call 1-833-543-3230.
Second, the school district is supplying free summer lunches from July 1 – Aug. 22, Monday through Thursday. See the full list on the district’s summer meals website.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.