The Local Music Scene: Turn it up this month by turning up

Music is taking over the town for June

So much great stuff happening this month I couldn’t focus on just one thing. Here are the top three highlights and where to check out live music. Turn up for some or all of it!

Jazz Walk – Happening Saturday night, June 8! I highly recommend attending the second annual Edmonds Jazz Walk. The caliber of talent and lovely venues make this one of the top will-be sold out events happening in town. Edmonds Jazz Walk features 13 venues, 22 bands and 100+ musicians. You can see the full list here. Will call tickets can be picked up starting at 4:30 p.m. at 108 5thAve. Music goes from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Edmonds Arts Festival – The annual Edmonds Arts Festival at Frances Anderson Center has three days full of arts and music! There are two stages to check out and plenty of fantastic music being featured.

Main Stage

Friday

10 a.m. – EWHS Mello-Aires

11:30 a.m. – EWHS Jazz Ensemble

1 p.m. – Leanne Wilkins & the Weathered

2:30 p.m. – Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance

4 p.m. – James Howard Band

5:30 p.m. – Point of Sail

Saturday

10 a.m. – Edmonds Arts Festival Student Art Awards

10:30 a.m. – Barclay Shelton Dance

Noon. – Edmonds College Salsa Band

1:30 p.m. – Stacy Jones Band

3:00 p.m. – Beclynn

4:00 p.m. – Kellee Bradley Band

5:30 p.m. – Commander Mojo

Sunday

10 a.m. – EWHS Philharmonic Orchestra

11:30 a.m. – Lynnwood School of Rock

1 p.m. – Pacific Twang

2:30 p.m. – Umami Jazz Fusion

4 p.m. – Criminal Squirrel Orchestra

Plaza Stage (above the library)

Friday

11 a.m. – Edmonds Ukulele Aikanes

1 p.m. – Sound Singers

2 p.m. – David Little

3 p.m. – Palindroma & Friends

4 p.m. – The Whateverly Brothers

5 p.m. – EWHS Orchestra

Saturday

11 a.m. – Lito Castro

Noon – Epic Group Writers

1 p.m. – CJ Migas

2 p.m. – Holly Dean

3 p.m. – Yokatta

4 p.m. – John Pinetree & the Yellin’ Degenerates

5 p.m. – Kristina Valencia

6 p.m. – Rico V

Sunday

11 a.m. – Joseph Pinell

Noon – Wes Sp8

1 p.m. – E Pruitt

2 p.m. – Josiah Bogle

3 p.m. – Moon Ghost

Ales for the Arts – Featured events happening to raise money for the Foundation for the Edmonds School District to support keeping music in our local schools. On June 20 and June 21 there will be opportunities to raise additional funds for saving music in our schools. Thursday, June 20, will be hosted at Brigid’s Bottleshop with live music from 4:45 – 9 p.m. with a silent auction and 20% of sales (when customer says it is for Save the Arts) from neighbor Thai by Day being donated. Friday, June 21, will be hosted at Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse location with live music from 4-9 p.m. and a special beer called Performance Pale Ale, where all proceeds will go to the schools.

My (Other) Recommendations for June:

Saturday June 8: If you aren’t at the Jazz Walk, there will also be music at Musicology Co with Harry Sills

Sunday June 9: Jazz sensation Greta Matassa is playing at Cellar Cat in Kingston at 6:30 p.m., well worth the lovely ferry ride.

Friday June 14: After catching the music at the Arts Festival, head to Dusted Valley Winery to check out local jazz legend Jake Bergevin from 5-8 p..m., or head down to Salish Boathouse to catch local band The Encounters rocking out from 6-9 p.m.

Thursday June 20: Art Walk happening all over town. Check out live music at Musicology Co with Tim Wetmiller and Elena DeLisle

Saturday June 22: Your favorite 80’s band will be at Salish Boathouse from 7-9 raising funds for Porchfest, and – before heading to the Boathouse stop by the Pride Celebration at Civic Park from 2-4pm with music and more.

Wednesday June 26: The Paperboys are playing at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Tickets are still available, or check out Brent Jensen and Bill Anschell at Vinbero at 7 p.m. ($10 cover).

Thursday June 27: Wildly entertaining guitarist/singer Lyle Ronglien is back at Salish Brewing Boathouse at 7 p.m..

Friday June 28: It’s a bit of a drive but I recommend checking out Colorful Sounds: Songwriter Showcase at KPC Studios in Kirkland.

Saturday June 29: For all your Neil Diamond fans, Super Diamond will be playing at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Sunday June 30: Seattle Song Writers are playing at Peace of Mind Brewing in Lynnwood.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.